Pranitha Subhash Looks Ravishing In Maroon Embroidered Lehenga, See Pics

Pranitha Subhash has garnered a considerable fan base in the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. Along with her outstanding acting skills, the diva is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, and her Instagram handle is proof.

She has now dropped a couple of pictures from her latest photo session. In the photos, Pranitha can be seen donning a maroon lehenga with golden embroidery all over it. She accessorised her traditional ensemble with a bindi, a pearl choker and matching earrings. For makeup, she wore a shade of nude lipstick, perfectly contoured cheeks, mascara-filled eyelashes and drawn eyebrows. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Couldn’t decide which one should be the first of my carousel. Imk what you think!" Take a look at the photos:

Advertisement

Seeing the photos, one of the users commented, “So pretty and gorgeous, lovely", and another one said, “Beautiful".

“You are looking attractive and fire," wrote another fan.

Last week, she shared a few photos, flaunting her glammed-up avatar. She was seen slaying in a dark green one-shoulder sequin bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired her gown with a matching pair of statement earrings and completed her look with minimal makeup and a side-parted hairdo, which suited her look. Take a look at the pictures: