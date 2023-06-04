Prashanth Neel Cuts His Birthday Cake With Prabhas On The Sets Of Salaar, Take A Look

Prashanth Neel is bringing out one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas which is titled Salaar. As the shooting for the same is taking place as scheduled, Prashanth Neel celebrated his birthday on the sets of his film with the cast and crew members. Several pictures and wishes have been doing the rounds of social media.

In the pictures, Prashanth Neel can be seen cutting the cake along with the leading face of Salaar standing beside him donning a black outfit. The Bahubali actor posed for the camera and looked visibly ecstatic on the special occasion. Later, he also took to his Twitter handles to wish the KGF director along with another South star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Penning the birthday wishes, Prabhas wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling friend." Meanwhile, Prithviraj shared a dramatic picture of the film-maker on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Happy birthday Prashanth! There is so little of you the world has seen till now..and I know the year ahead will be a teaser of what is to follow! It’s been an absolute privilege to be working with you..and I cannot wait for what is ahead."

Take a look here:

Prashant Neel achieved pan-India success with the KGF films, it remains to be seen if he can weave magic again with Salaar.

Both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s fans have been waiting for the teaser of Salaar to be released for a very long time. In fact, many fans had protested about not enough information being given out about the movie, with one fan even writing an open letter to Prashanth Neel about the same. The wait may finally be over. According to the latest buzz, the first teaser of Salaar will be attached to the theatrical reel of Adipurush.

Although no official confirmation of this development has been made yet, sources say fans might be able to get a glimpse of Salaar in the theatres before the screening of Adipurush. If it turns out to be true, it will be a huge treat for Prabhas fans. Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in main roles. Adipurush hits the big screen on June 16.