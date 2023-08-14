Prashanth Neel To Start Shooting For KGF: Chapter 3 First And Then Salaar 2

With the growing excitement surrounding Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, there are indications that Prashanth Neel will soon commence the production of KGF: Chapter 3. Prashanth Neel, known for his successful films like KGF Chapters 1 and 2, has captured the audience’s attention, and they are now eagerly anticipating KGF: Chapter 3. This is evident from the sneak peeks shared by Hombale Films on the first anniversary of KGF: Chapter 2.

Fans of Yash and movie enthusiasts are extremely eager to learn about the commencement of director Prashanth Neel’s work on KGF Chapter 3. Recent reports indicate that the film’s production will kick off shortly, even before filming for Salaar 2 begins. Nonetheless, an official confirmation about this development is expected to be announced shortly.

Prashanth Neel’s foray into the realm of action cinema, evident in works such as the KGF series and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, has significantly raised the anticipation levels within the film community. The director has crafted an expansive KGF universe, establishing himself as a major force in the franchise domain. Additionally, with the growing excitement around Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, it’s possible that the film might drop subtle clues or hints regarding the upcoming KGF: Chapter 3, adding to the intrigue.