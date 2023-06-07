Prateik Babbar Modifies Name In Honour Of His Mother; Actor's New Name Is...

Prateik Babbar, who recently appeared in Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown, has made a touching tribute to his late mother, Smita Patil. He has made a slight modification to his name and will now be addressed as Prateik Patil Babbar. This name change serves as a homage to his mother’s memory.

In a heartfelt statement, Prateik Babbar shared his reasons for changing his name. The actor has also already updated his Instagram bio with his new name. Addressing the matter, the actor released a statement that read, “With the blessings of my father and my entire family, my late maternal grandparents and my late mother, I have decided to add my mother’s last name as my middle name, giving birth to my new screen name ‘Prateik Patil Babbar’."

He called his decision ‘part superstitious, part sentimental’ and added, “When my name appears in film credits or anywhere for that matter, I want it to be a reminder to myself, the people, & the audience of her extraordinary & remarkable legacy, of my legacy. A reminder of her brilliance & greatness."