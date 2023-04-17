Prateik Babbar’s Birthday Post For Girlfriend Priya Banerjee Is All Things Love

Actor Prateik Babbar wished his girlfriend Priya Banerjee in the sweetest way possible on her birthday. He selected a few pictures from their album and shared pictures of himself and the actress on Sunday. In the photos, Prateik and Priya look happy and relaxed in the company of their beloved pet dog. In the first picture, Prateik is holding his ladylove from the back as she looks out of a window. In another one, the couple can be seen looking adorably at each other, with the ‘happy birthday’ banner hanging on the wall in the background. Calling the actress his “best friend," Prateik wrote in the caption, “Happy born day, best friend Priya Banerjee."

Advertisement

As soon as the actor shared the post, the couple’s friends from showbiz and fans wished Priya Banerjee in the comments section. Reacting to the post, she also dropped three emojis (a red heart, infinity, and evil eye). Rajeev Masand, an Indian film critic, wrote, “Happy birthday Priya Banerjee (with a red heart emoji)," while TV actress Asha Negi commented, “You guys (red heart emoticon)."

Prateik Babbar made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on Valentine’s Day this year. While rumours about their relationship were circulating for a year, they kept it under wraps for some time before expressing their love publicly on social media. Priya recently spoke about how she and Prateik met in an interview. “We’ve been friends. We met through friends and just clicked. We are very similar people… we are fun people and lazy people. We just want to work and be at home," she said.

Previously, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar, but they separated during the lockdown after getting married in January 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Banerjee has worked in a number of shows and films such as KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid, Baar Baar Dekho, Baarish, Bhanwar, and many others. Prateik was recently seen in the movie Indian Lockdown by Madhur Bhandarkar. It was released last year and showed him playing the role of a migrant worker who had to face hardship due to the covid lockdown. He has a couple of films lined up, including Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here