Pre-release Event Date Of Boyapati Srinu's Ram Pothineni-starrer Skanda Revealed

Filmmaker Boyapati Srinu’s name is synonymous with mass entertainers. His movies are known to impress the crowd and critics alike with just the right dose of drama, action, sequence and comedy. Now, the filmmaker is all geared up to release the highly anticipated movie Skanda headlined by Ram Pothineni.

As per reports, the shooting is almost complete and the makers have revealed the pre-release event date of the movie which is scheduled for August 26 on Saturday. This has generated enough excitement and has made the fans go into a frenzy.

The director Boyapati Srinu dropped a glimpse of the film on Instagram. The photo showed the lead actor Ram Pothineni in traditional white attire while actress Sreeleela was dressed in a mustard-coloured sari and matching gold ornaments. The photo reflects their on-screen chemistry.

Fans and movie-goers were left buzzing with excitement at this update and flocked to the comments section to express their eagerness to catch the movie at the theatres. A user wrote, “Waiting for the movie, Sir," while another commented, “It will be a blockbuster hit." A third fan commented, “Waiting for Boyapati Srinu Anna and sound by Thaman S."

Ram Pothineni is known for always delivering highly energetic and electrifying performances which makes him one of the go-to actors. His high-octane energy combined with his uber-cool persona adds a different charm to the plot of any movie. As per reports, he underwent a massive transformation for his role in Skanda and became the talk of the town. He looks bulky as he has gained muscle weight with his incredible training.