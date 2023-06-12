Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Enjoys A Pool Day In A Racy Yellow Bikini; Sexy Photo Goes Viral

Mommy-to-be Ileana D’Cruz is currently pregnant with her first child. Time and again, the actress is sharing glimpses from her baby moon, where she is also seen flaunting her baby bump. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, Ileana is on a much-needed getaway. She recently uploaded a sun-kissed selfie of herself and captioned it ‘Pool Day’.

Ileana looked fresh as a daisy in a yellow bikini. She donned one of her brightest smiles. She covered her baby bump with her sarong. Black-tinted shades tied her whole look together. Have a look at the selfie.

Advertisement

Earlier last week, the actress soft-launched her boyfriend on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, the pregnant actress shared a black-and-white photo of the couple. She also penned a heartwarming note, opening up about how he has been by her side since she got pregnant.

“Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

She added, “Then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless. And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough? don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already that I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough."