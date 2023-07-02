Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Gives a Close Glimpse of Her Mystery Man, Hints at Cooking Dinner For Him

Ileana D'Cruz teases fans with a photo of her mystery man.
July 02, 2023

Ileana D'Cruz, who is pregnant with her first child, shared a new picture of her mystery boyfriend.

Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz has shared yet another glimpse of her mystery man with fans. On Saturday, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she is spending the night indoors with her man and their dog. Ileana shared a photo of the man but refrained from revealing his identity. Instead, she shared in the photo that he loves their dog.

In the photo, while his face was not visible, Ileana’s boyfriend was seen planting kisses on their dog. Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, “Puppy love." In another photo, she gave a close look at her baby bump while revealing that she was cooking dinner for the couple.

In the photo, Ileana revealed she was wearing an all-white outfit while cooking a tangy meal. “Note to self: Don’t get overconfident wearing white pyjamas while cooking tomato sauce," she wrote, sharing a photo of her tomato patches.

Ileana D’Cruz shares pic of her mystery man.

Ileana D’Cruz gives a solid piece of advice to herself.

Last month, Ileana hosted an Ask Me Anything session in which she answered a number of questions about her personal life. Ileana opened up about her pregnancy journey and described the ‘beautiful moment’ when she heard her baby’s heartbeat for the first time. “One the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can’t even describe how overwhelmed I was. There was tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full grown baby soon," she wrote, adding in another story that her pregnancy journey has been ‘humbling’.

Ileana D’Cruz surprised everyone in April this year when she announced her pregnancy. Back then, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. However, the actress has not yet revealed the identity of her child’s father.

