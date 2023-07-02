Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Gives a Close Glimpse of Her Mystery Man, Hints at Cooking Dinner For Him

Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz has shared yet another glimpse of her mystery man with fans. On Saturday, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she is spending the night indoors with her man and their dog. Ileana shared a photo of the man but refrained from revealing his identity. Instead, she shared in the photo that he loves their dog.

In the photo, while his face was not visible, Ileana’s boyfriend was seen planting kisses on their dog. Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, “Puppy love." In another photo, she gave a close look at her baby bump while revealing that she was cooking dinner for the couple.

In the photo, Ileana revealed she was wearing an all-white outfit while cooking a tangy meal. “Note to self: Don’t get overconfident wearing white pyjamas while cooking tomato sauce," she wrote, sharing a photo of her tomato patches.