Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Struggles To Sleep; Mommy-To-Be Shares ‘Baby Nugget Decides To Have...’

Ileana D’Cruz is in the headlines after she announced her pregnancy. Since then she has been continuously sharing updates on her pregnancy journey. And to add more to it, she has revealed that she has been experiencing some challenges in getting a good night’s sleep. The actress took to social media to share her struggle with her fans.

The Barfi actor took to her Instagram stories and shared selfies in which she is seen lying on her bed. She has covered herself with a grey blanket and captioned the picture, “When you want to get some sleep but baby nugget decides to have a dance party in your belly (sic)." Ileana looked beautiful in her no-makeup look, and the pregnancy glow is unmissable. And then she also shared another picture saying ‘We got some sleep’.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Recently, the actor also gave a glimpse of how she is satisfying her cravings during pregnancy. Ileana dropped a couple of pictures of a black forest cake made by her sister. Sharing the yummy cake picture, she wrote, “Preggy Perks. Especially because your sister makes the best Black Forest cake ever."

To note, on April 18, Ileana made it to the headlines when she announced that she is expecting her first child. She took to her Instagram page to share two black-and-white photos. The first photo is a cute onsie with the wordings, ‘And so the adventure begins (sic)." Another photo shows Ileana wearing a pendant, which reads ‘Mama.’

Several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif`s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo`s relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Notably, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years back. The actress had even referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not.

She broke up with him in 2019. Months after her breakup, she spoke to Pinkvilla about her separation from Kneebone. “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it," she said.

