Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Teases Fans With Beach Photo As She Jets Off To Babymoon, See Photo

Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child and the actress is enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest. She often shares updates through pictures on her social handle. And recently she sent her fans into a frenzy as she teased them with a beach photo. The star is enjoying her babymoon getaway as she jetted off to a serene beach destination.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a boomerang video in which we can see the beach. She has not disclosed her destination. She has only written ‘babymoon’ as a caption. Recently, Ileana also shared mirror selfies. The mommy-to-be was wearing a stylish black crop top with matching pants. In the first picture, she faces the mirror and wears a bright smile. And in the second photo, she cradles her baby bump from a different angle. Earlier too, the actress shared a bundle of pictures flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ‘Bump alert ‼️’

Take a look at the babymoon picture here:

Ileana D’Cruz left everyone surprised in April this year when she announced her pregnancy. Back then, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. However, the actress did not reveal the identity of her child’s father.

Notably, a few years ago, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. While it was unclear if they were married, the actress referred to him as the “best hubby ever" in an Instagram post in the past. However, in 2019, the two reportedly ended the relationship.

Lately, it has been reported that Ileana is dating Sebasian, who is a model based in London and the brother of Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, the couple has been in a relationship for nearly a year. However, the two have never confirmed their love affair.