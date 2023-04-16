Pregnant Sana Khan’s Husband Gets Trolled for ‘Dragging’ Her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party; Watch

Sana Khan will soon be welcoming her first child with her husband Mufti Anas. She was spotted today at Baba Siddique’s iftar party flaunting her baby bump. The former actress was dressed and looked pretty. But a video has gone viral on social media in which she is seen being dragged by her husband. This has not gone well with netizens who have trolled him on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Mufti holding Sana’s hand and dragging her. While Sana is saying that she cannot walk as she is tired. Fans rushed to the comment section and trolled him. One of the fans wrote, “Why is pulling her that fast in her condition." Another wrote, “My God. What the use of fasting when u can’t treat ur pregnant wife properly. Imagine how she is treated between 4 walls."

Take a look at the video here:

The actor had quit films before getting married to Anas in November 2020. Sana’s pregnancy rumours started from her Haj pilgrimage pictures in February this year. She had written along with pictures of her and Anas, “Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy."

She has now confirmed her pregnancy in an interview. “I’m looking forward to it. Obviously, it’s a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it’s a beautiful journey. I’m waiting to have my baby in my arms… that’s it," said Sana in an interview with Iqra TV.

Coming to the iftar party, Salman Khan to Pooja Hedge, and many others attended the party. It is a star-studded event. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to attend the party.

