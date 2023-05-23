Preity Zinta Meets Dalai Lama, Says ‘Ending IPL in Dharamshala Was Not What I Hoped For But…”

After a hectic IPL season, actress Preity Zinta escaped for a quick visit to Dharamshala. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, the actress along with her husband Gene Goodenough met Dalai Lama at his place in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing a bundle of happy pictures from their meet, Preity Zinta wrote, “Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us 🙏❤️ #ting."

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough comfortably sat on a sofa and shared some hearty laughs and heartfelt conversation with Dalai Lama who sat on a chair next to them. While Preity looked elegant donning a black ensemble Gene opted for a casual look in a grey T-shirt and denim jeans.

She also shared another happy selfie without disclosing the location. “First stop after landing back 😍 #dahipuri #streetfood #yummy #ting," she wrote in the caption.

Preity Zinta in an active social media user. She often shares moments and snippets from her everyday life for which she enjoys a massive fan following. She recently shared a video with Indian cricketer Prabhsimran Singh who plays for her IPL team Punjab Kings.

She wrote, “A few (hundred emoji)’s were scored this IPL 2023 but this one was very special as it featured one of our youngest players. So proud of @prabhsimran_84 for playing with conviction & dominating the game at a time when we needed it the most. At 22 getting an IPL (100 emoji) is a stunning achievement & I cannot stay calm. Huge congratulations to this super-talented player. The future of Indian cricket is definitely in good hands. Here is a fun conversation with Prabhsimran post the game with Delhi Capitals in Delhi."

Preity has been putting up in Himachal Pradesh with her husband Gene Goodenough and kids Jai and Gia. Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to the twins in 2021.