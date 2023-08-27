Preity Zinta Pens Heart-Wrenching Note Mourning Her Father-In-Law’s Demise; 'Loved Cooking Your…’

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough back in 2016 at an intimate ceremony. Time and again, she has shared moments of her life from the States. The actress has now informed her fans that her father-in-law Jon Swindle has passed away.

Sharing a throwback photo with him, Preity penned an emotional note mourning his loss. She wrote, Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness & most of all your incredible sense of humor. I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes and having conversations on every topic under the sun."

On a closing note she added, “Thank you so much for opening your home & your heart to me & my family 🙏The East Coast will never be the same without you. I know you are at peace right now & at a happy place. Rest in peace 💔."

Have a look at the photo:

In the photo, Jon and Preity donned their brightest smiles as they hugged each other and posed. The photo looked like it was taken during an Indian festival.