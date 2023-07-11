Preity Zinta Performs Her Twins' Mundan Ceremony in Los Angeles, Shares Photos of Bald Jai and Gia

Preity Zinta revealed she performed the ‘mundan ceremony’ of her twins, Jai and Gia, in Los Angeles. The Kal Ho Na Ho star took to Instagram and revealed that the mundan ceremony took place over the weekend. She additionally shared a photo of her twins sporting a bald head. Although she refrained from revealing their identity, she showed them playing with a few toys at their LA home.

Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, “So the ‘Mundan ceremony’ finally happened this weekend. For Hindus the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony."

The photo received much love. Bobby Deol, Preity’s Soldier co-star and friend, took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis. Fans also joined in to shower the twins and the actress with love. “They grow up so fast," a fan wrote. “Congratulations 🎉 mama! may they always be blessed ❤️❤️" added another. “Nice mam love 😘" a third user wrote.