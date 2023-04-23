Preity Zinta Reacts After Paparazzi Congratulate Her As PBKS Beats MI In EPIC Last Over In IPL

Preity Zinta’s IPL team Punjab Kings had an impressive win against Mumbai Indians last night. The former won by 13 runs in the 31st match of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Preity, who attended the match, then rushed to attend the Eid party in town yesterday. She was greeted and congratulated by the paparazzi for the epic win.

Reacting to the congratulatory messages, Preity was all smiles and love for the media and was heard thanking everyone. She also wished Eid Mubarak to the paparazzi. The actress looked pretty in an all-pink ensemble consisting of a kurta and sharara. She completed her look with statement earrings and left her wavy locks loose. She surely glammed up the night with her presence. She was a vision to behold.

Preity also made heads turn with her traditional ensemble at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party which was held in Mumbai last week. The actor wore a yellow kurta and palazzo and left her hair untied. She smiled as a paparazzo complimented her.

Preity recently congratulated Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar’s for his maiden IPL wicket with tweet on ‘Nepotism’. Arjun Tendulkar plays for Mumbai Indians. The left-arm pacer bagged his first wicket in the final over against SunRisers Hyderabad. “Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well earned Congrats Arjun. @sachin_rt you must be so proud #Arjuntendulkar," Preity tweeted after the match.

Earlier this month, Preity Zinta also made the headlines after she spoke about being harassed in Mumbai. The actress shared how an unknown woman tried to take her daughter Gia’s photo. Later, she ‘planted a big wet kiss’ next to Gia’s mouth. Several celebs from film fraternity including Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Rampal came out in support of her.

