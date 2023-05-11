Preity Zinta Visits Shimla’s Hateshwari Mata Temple With Family

Preity Zinta visited Hateshwari Mata Temple in Shimla, along with her husband Gene Goodenough and twins Jai and Gia. The actress shared a montage video from her family’s visit to the temple on Instagram. Preity penned down a lengthy note in the caption, revealing her connection to this temple. The actress claimed that “this incredible and ancient temple" is “the first" one that her kids ever visited. While Preity didn’t reveal the faces of her kids, the family looked adorable as they sought the blessings of the goddess.

Decked in a beautiful mustard suit, Preity covered her head with a dupatta while holding her son Jai. Gene, on the other hand, sported a black T-shirt with matching jeans and carried daughter Jia in his arms. From exhibiting an aerial view of this temple to the pictures of the family, the video rightly summarised their trip. In one of the snippets, Preity is also seen helping tiny Jai in ringing the bells at the temple. The family also offered holy water to the idol.

Advertisement

In the caption, Preity elaborated on how this temple played a big role in her childhood. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother it’s only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple."

Preity said that because her children are very young to remember this trip, she will surely plan her visit again. “Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again… Kyonki Ma aka bulava fir se zarur aayega…Jai Maa Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini… If any of you get a chance to visit, do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunningly beautiful & yes you can thank me later," she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, the actress shared a video of Jai playing in a garden. She revealed that it was the first time her kids said “mama".

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in Los Angeles. The couple announced the birth of their twins, Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough through surrogacy in 2021.