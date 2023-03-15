Presenting The ‘Soul Of Bholaa’: Ajay Devgn Unveils New Song Aadha Main Aadhi Woh From The Film

Ajay Devgn is on a promotional spree for his upcoming thriller Bholaa, which releases this month. To create hype surrounding his movie, the actor has been sharing posters, and trailers and keeping his fans updated with behind-the-scenes moments from the movie. Today, the actor took to his social media to drop a new song. He presented the “soul” of Bholaa, sung by B Praak and titled Aadha Main Aadhi Woh. The heart-touching lyrics and his “powerful” voice have moved the internet and left social media users emotional and in tears.

The filming of the video seems unique as it begins with B. Praak, who belts out the emotional song with a high-pitch tenor under a spotlight on stage with just musical instruments around him. His voice tugs at the heart and brings out a sense of despair. The video transitions to sequences between Ajay Devgn, Tabu and the child artiste, who will be seen portraying the role of Ajay’s daughter.

Advertisement

Sharing the link on Twitter, Ajay Devgn posted, “Presenting the soul of Bholaa with Aadha Main Aadhi Vo, in the powerful voice of B.Praak.”

Check out the tweet here-

Within an hour of its release, the video has already been viewed by more than one lakh users on Youtube. Social media users were impressed with the song composition and are loving the combination of B. Praak and Ajay Devgn in Bholaa.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “A perfect song sums the bond and love of a father and daughter. Literal tears in the eyes.”

Another user wrote, “What a song! The connection. Bhai last scene main.aankh main aansu aa gaya. Koi bhi khud ko rok nahi payega (The last scene brought tears to my eyes. Nobody will be able to stop themselves from crying).”

Advertisement

A fan wrote, “Thank you Ajay Sir. Emotions are the core of any film. I am happy to see this song in Bholaa which will connect with everyone who feels for their child or parents. Hats off to you sir.”

One individual wrote, “Perfect. It will be a game-changer. Mind it.”

Advertisement

Another Twitter user wrote, “Be it Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Drishyam, Shivaay, Drishyam2 and now Bholaa, AjayDevgn is defining the father-daughter love bond in his movies.”

Yesterday, Ajay Devgn revealed a poster to give a countdown for the release date of the movie. The caption read, “In 15 days, Bholaa rises.”https://www.instagram.com/p/CpzUKynpqn0/

Bholaa is helmed by Ajay Devgn and also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, among others. It is an official remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi starring Karthi. Bholaa is slated to hit the cinemas on March 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News here