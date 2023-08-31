‘Priceless Memories’: Meera Jasmine On Shooting With Pawan Kalyan For This 2004 Film

South star Pawan Kalyan has not been able to deliver a successful film of late. Last year, his film Bheemla Nayak was released. He starred alongside Rana Daggubati in the film, which managed to be a money spinner. Pawan Kalyan’s recent release Bro, where he starred alongside his nephew, actor Sai Dharam Tej, fell flat at the box office. Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming release may finally break the dry spell.

A two-decade-long film of the star is set to re-release in theatres. The 2004 film Gudumba Shankar, which was just an average grosser at that time, is being released in theatres today, just two days before his birthday on September 2. Meera Jasmine played the female lead in Gudumba Shankar. Now, the actress has made a social media post, celebrating the re-release of the film. She reminisced about its shooting and having a good time with Pawan Kalyan. She mentioned in her post, “Here is looking back to these priceless memories that I have kept safe in the treasure trove of my home and heart."

Talking about working with Pawan Kalyan on the film, Meera Jasmine said, “An experience and an encounter that has altered the very core of the artist and the individual in me and has been instrumental in shaping my journey in art and life. His generosity, kindness, empathy, compassion, and futuristic perspectives on all things that truly matter have always remained as yardsticks that helped me navigate through all sails and all phases."