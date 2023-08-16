Prince Harry To Not Speak to Kate Middleton Until Meghan Markle Approves? Here's What We Know

Rumours went wild claiming Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are connecting secretly. It was claimed that Kate was connecting over phone calls with Harry. However, a source told royal commentator Kinsey Schofield that these claims are untrue. To top it off, Schofield said that Harry wouldn’t go behind Meghan Markle’s back and Kate wouldn’t go Prince William’s back to reconnect with each other.

“They have made it a point to distance themselves. Meanwhile, Harry is defiant and will insist that there aren’t any ‘difficulties.’ I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing," Schofield told GB News.

“My contacts at Kensington Palace have told me that this story has no truth to it…The Princess of Wales is not making late-night calls to Prince Harry. A significant amount of William’s unhappiness toward Harry revolves around Harry and Meghan discussing Catherine so openly to Oprah and within [Harry’s memoir] Spare. Catherine is very respectful of Prince William’s feelings and wouldn’t go behind his back to execute anything," Schofield added.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton are yet to comment about the reports.