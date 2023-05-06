Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati REFUSE To Shoot With Rhea Chakraborty On Roadies Sets? Here's What We Know

Popular reality TV show Roadies has returned with its nineteenth season, featuring actress Rhea Chakraborty as one of the gang leaders. Despite being embroiled in controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea has made a comeback to the small screen alongside Prince and Gautam Gulati. The new season promises to be action-packed and features never-before-seen avatars of host Sonu Sood and the gang leaders. However, recent reports suggest that there may be tension between the three gang leaders.

Recent reports suggest that professional relationship among the three gang leaders, Prince, Gautam, and Rhea on the nineteenth season may not be at its best. According to ABP news, Gautam and Prince are reportedly worried about being targeted on social media due to Rhea’s involvement in the show and have refused to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty.

Prince Narula had earlier made headlines for allegedly supporting Rhea. However, he later cleared the air on Twitter, saying that he was misquoted. In his tweet, Prince clarified that he believes in being professional and is only on Roadies to do his job. He also added that he is not there to support anyone’s comeback. He also urged his followers to make their own decisions and not to be influenced by twisted headlines in the media. He emphasised that he is solely here for the audience’s support and nothing else," he said.

Rhea, too, took to social media to say that she’s happy to be back on sets. “It’s been a long waiting game.

Being back on set,back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard, but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears," she wrote.

