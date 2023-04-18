Prince Narula Is NOT Supporting Rhea Chakraborty In Roadies, Says 'I Am Here For...'

Rhea Chakraborty is all set to make her comeback with Roadies, three years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While everyone is waiting eagerly for the show, Prince Narula, who will also be a gang leader in Roadies, has now said that he is not supporting anyone. Recently, Prince took to his Instagram stories and mentioned that he has been misquoted by several media portals. He claimed that he is not ‘supporting or disrespecting’ anyone in Roadies and is rather here for the audience only.

“Hi everyone, some newspapers and portals are writing headlines about me that Prince Narula is supporting someone. I am not here to support anyone. I am only doing my work and I believe in being professional. I have come for Roadies and not to support anybody’s comeback. I believe you all are smart enough to support whom you all want to. These portals are writing twisted headlines, I want to clarify I am not supporting anyone or disrespecting anyone. I am here for the audience and their support and nothing else," he wrote.

This comes days after Prince talked about Rhea’s comeback while talking to DNA and opined that the show will give her a perfect platform for giving out a message.

“Everyone has a different perception towards it, but one needs the guts to come back on the stage and face people. Our audiences are sensible and they’ll support whom they want to. If they will like Rhea more than me, then they will watch the show for her. If they didn’t like me, they will ignore my presence. So, I want that she should give her 100% to the show," he said.

“If she wishes to convey something, she should use the platform to express it. Roadies is one of the favourite shows of the youth, so if she wants to send out a message, there cannot be a better platform for her than this show," the actor added.

Prior to this, Rhea also talked about being a part of Roadies and told IANS, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Season 19. Working with MTV feels like a homecoming. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!"

