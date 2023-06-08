Prince Narula Says He Had 'Worst of Fights' With Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati In Roadies

In a recent interview, Prince Narula shared that he, Rhea and Gautam took time to understand each other and admitted that they had ‘worst of all fights’. “Unko mujhe samajhne mein, and mujhe unhe samajhne mein time laga (we took time to understand each other). This is just a show for them but it’s an emotion for me," Prince told Indian Express.

Prince Narula recently returned as one of the gang leaders of Roadies. Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati have also joined the ongoing show as mentors. For a long time now reports of fights between Prince and Rhea, Gautam has been making headlines. It was previously reported that the actors even refused to shoot with each other for a while. However, Prince has now finally broken the silence regarding the same.

He further argued that Rhea and Gautam will have to understand what Roadies is all about and added, “Earlier, we would have the worst of fights but no one got personal. We were so involved that we would get loud but that never meant we were disrespectful towards each other. The new ones on the show would take time to adapt to the format and the personalities. However, I have always believed in mutual respect and would do so. Baaki unko samajhna padega yeh show hai kya (they will have to understand what this show is about)."

However, Prince also confessed that he missed his original Roadies Gang Leaders - Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa. “You guys have seen Neha and me fight, she would never call me battamiz (impolite). It’s all in that moment, the show is such. If Kohli (Virat Kohli) is not aggressive on the field, he’ll never be himself. He loves the game, and similarly, we love the show. If others cannot understand that, I cannot change myself," he said.