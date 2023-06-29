Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets Discharged From Hospital After Surgery: 'I Am Now Recouping'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been discharged from the hospital in Kochi after receiving treatment for an injury he sustained during the filming of his film Vilayath Buddha. The actor personally confirmed his health update on social media, revealing that he underwent surgery and has now been advised to undergo physiotherapy for a period of several months to help in his recuperation.

According to PTI, it was on Sunday afternoon when Prithviraj Sukumaran suffered an injury while filming an action sequence at Marayoor in Idukki district. He was taken to a private hospital where he received surgical treatment for reconstruction and repair of cartilage, cruciate ligament, and meniscus injuries. Notably, he has been discharged from the facility on Wednesday.

Just two days ago, the Lucifer fame shared an official health update on Instagram revealing he has taken a break from work after the medical treatment. It will be around 2 to 3 months before Prithiviraj Sukumaran recovers and begins the shooting process again. In his official statement, the actor said he underwent a key whole surgery. “Hello! So yes, I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for Vilayath Buddha. Fortunately, I’m in the hands of experts who performed a key whole surgery and I’m now recouping. It’s rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months," he said.

The actor continued, “Will try my best to use that time constructively, and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love." Take a look at it here: