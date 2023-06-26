Prithviraj Sukumaran, Injured While Shooting For Vilayath Buddha, To Undergo Surgery: Report

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently met with an accident while shooting for his upcoming film, Vilayath Buddha, in Marayoor in Cochin, Kerala. According to media reports, the actor sustained a leg injury and will undergo a key holder surgery on Monday. It is also said that he will be taking a break from work for a few weeks as per the doctor’s advice for recovery. The actor was reportedly shooting for an intense fight scene on the set of the film when the accident happened.

He was rushed to a private hospital nearby for treatment, entertainment tracker Sreedhar Pillai said on Twitter.

It also speculated that due to the injury, Prithviraj may need to take a break from work for around 2 to 3 months, to fully recover. However, an official confirmation about the same has not been made by the actor or the hospital management.

Speaking about Vilayath Buddha, the film is being directed by Jayan Nambiar, who has earlier worked as the assistant to the late director Sachy in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is an adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel with the same title.