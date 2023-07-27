Prithviraj Sukumaran To Direct Prabhas In An Upcoming Film?

In the South film industry, rumours of some never-seen-before director-actor collaborations have been doing the rounds, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. For instance, the news of Geetu Mohandas possibly directing Yash for an upcoming film made headlines recently. No official confirmation was provided on this. Another such rumour that has sparked excitement among fans is that of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Reportedly, they will come together for a project yet again after Salaar. Prithviraj will supposedly be directing Prabhas in this one. There has been no official announcement to confirm the validity of this news as well.

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran collaborated in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. They both acted in the films. Their partnership as a director-actor duo is likely to bring a fresh perspective, and this has created anticipation among their fans for this upcoming venture. As of now, these reports are merely rumours, but fans are optimistic that they may come to fruition.

Advertisement

Prithviraj has proven his expertise as a filmmaker. His debut film Lucifer was a massive success, receiving overwhelming praise for its screenplay-driven mass appeal. With such a track record, it’s natural for fans to be hopeful about the potential project with Prabhas. We’ll have to wait for official announcements to know for sure, but the prospect of them working together again is undeniably exciting.