Prithviraj Undergoes Surgery After Accident During Shoot; Check His Latest Health Update Here

Prithviraj Sukumaran issued his first statement on Tuesday, a day after reports of the actor meeting with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha made headlines. In his statement, Prithviraj revealed that he had to undergo a surgery. He also specified that he will have to rest and undergo physiotherapy for a couple of months to get better.

“Hello! So yes.. I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for VILAYATH BUDDHA. Fortunately, I’m in the hands of experts who performed a key whole surgery and I’m now recouping. It’s rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months. Will try my best to use that time constructively, and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action asap. Thankyou to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love (sic)," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The statement also means that due to the injury, Prithviraj will need to take a break from work for around 2 to 3 months, to fully recover.