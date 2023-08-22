‘Privileged To Be Your Younger Brother:’ Pawan Kalyan’s Note On Chiranjeevi’s 68th Birthday

Chiranjeevi, fondly referred to as the ‘Megastar’ of Telugu cinema, celebrates his 68th birthday today. He has graced the silver screens with his brilliant acting for decades now. Fans and colleagues, including his brother Pawan Kalyan, have wished him on this occasion. Pawan Kalyan wrote a note in Telugu on Facebook. He said, “I would like to thank God in advance for giving me the privilege to be born as your younger brother and call you my elder brother." According to him, Chiranjeevi’s determination, perseverance, hard work, integrity, and sense of service are an inspiration to many people. Pawan Kalyan added that Chiranjeevi doesn’t have a hint of pride, even after achieving so much because he has suffered immense hardships in life. Pawan Kalyan wrote further, “The success you are achieving in the field of cinema with your unwavering power and undiminished acting prowess is eternal." He ended the note by writing, “I sincerely wish you a happy, healthy, full life and more success. Happy birthday Annayya..!"

Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan also wished his father on this important day via an Instagram post. Ram shared a heartwarming picture of Chiranjeevi and Klin Kaara Konidela (Ram’s daughter). He wrote in the caption, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family."