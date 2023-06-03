Priya Mani Recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Warmest Hug’ on Jawan Sets, Says ‘I Was Taken Aback’ | Exclusive

It is no secret that Jawan is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. A month back, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to announce that the film, which was supposed to hit the big screens on June 2, will now be released on September 7. Needless to say, the buzz and anticipation surrounding Jawan is only increasing with each passing day. What has piqued the curiosity of fans is the fact that it is the first time that superstars Shah Rukh, Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone are coming together for a movie.

Apart from these names, Jawan also features Priya Mani Raj, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover. Interestingly, the Atlee directorial marks Priya’s second collaboration with Shah Rukh after Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express (2013) where she had a cameo appearance. The comic caper saw the duo featuring in the hit dance number, 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor. Speaking to News18 exclusively, Priya confirms that she is indeed a part of the film and sharing her excitement, says, “I can’t wait for people to watch the film when it comes out."

So, how was the experience of meeting Shah Rukh after so many years on a film set? “It was just magical reuniting with him after Chennai Express. I was just so happy that he remembered me. The most important thought going on in (my) mind was if he will remember me or not," she says excitedly but remains tight-lipped about her character in the action entertainer.

Known for his chivalry and friendly demeanour, the superstar made her feel truly special on the first day on the sets of Jawan and that has stayed back with her. Talking about it, the Virata Parvam (2022) and The Family Man actor remarks, “He gave me the warmest hug when I met him. He said to me, ‘It’s so good to see you after Chennai Express.’ These were his exact words." And this immensely surprised Priya.

Prod her further and she elaborates, “He need not have said that given a man of his stature makes so many films and meets so many of his co-stars and people every day. I’m somebody he worked with for just one song. I was so taken aback by the power of his memory. You could say that I wasn’t on cloud nine but on cloud twenty (laughs)."

While most details about Jawan are kept under wraps, it is reported that the Pathaan actor will be seen in a double role in the film. As per reports, Deepika will appear as the protagonist’s love interest and will be seen in flashback portions of the film. Jawan is backed by Gauri Khan under their home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is all set to be released in Hindi along with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.