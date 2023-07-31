Priya Prakash Varrier Exudes Elegance In White Saree At Bro’s Pre-release Event

Priya Prakash Varrier is one of the most promising young actresses in the South Indian film industry. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, a romantic drama. When the teaser of the film was launched, Priya’s winking scene from the film went viral, and she gained immense popularity after that. She also made her Telugu film debut in 2021 with Check, opposite Nithin and Rakul Preet Singh. Since then, Priya has worked in a lot of films, including 4 Years, Kolla, and Live. Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro: The Avatar. The film was released on July 28 and has been receiving a positive response from the audience. The makers of the film organised a press event for the film on July 26. Priya Prakash was spotted donning a beautiful white saree. She looked ravishing, exuding elegance and beauty. Her pictures from the event have been going viral on social media, and people are loving her look. Priya was seen wearing a netted transparent white saree, with a front cutout detailing blouse. She amped up her look with a top bun, subtle makeup and white-coloured stone earrings.

During the event, Priya was seen touching the feet of Pawan Kalyan on stage. Netizens have been hailing her for her gesture.

Advertisement

Priya has been quite active on social media as well and is often spotted sharing pictures of herself with her fans. Recently, she shared a series of posts from her trip to Phuket, Thailand. In one of the pictures, she was seen enjoying the beach in a yellow bikini. Priya Prakash Varrier looked absolutely stunning in it. She captioned it, “Phuket dump". The post showed glimpses of her trip with her friends.