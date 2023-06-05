Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Stunning In Fuchsia Anarkali Suit, See Pics

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier became a star overnight after appearing in the 2019 romantic comedy film Oru Adaar Love. She took the internet by storm with her famous wink in the movie. The wink video went so viral that Priya gained millions of Instagram followers within a few days. And there’s been no looking back for the actress since then.

The 23-year-old star recently posted a couple of pictures in a full-sleeve fuchsia Anarkali salwar suit with golden detailing. She also wore a pair of statement earrings, a matching ring and a sleek neckpiece that complimented her outfit. Priya opted for a nude makeup base, tied her hair in a middle-parted bun and completed her look with a matching bindi. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Pink Eyes." Check out her pictures:

The photos went viral in no time. Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Pretty in Pink," and another said, “Looking Gorgeous."

Three days ago, the actress dropped another couple of photos giving major fashion goals. She was seen slaying a red kurta set which she teamed with a floral printed dupatta. The actress chose minimal makeup, left her curly traces open and rounded off her look with a pair of beautiful earrings, a ring and a neckpiece. Take a look at the pictures here:

Prakash Varrier has worked in several films like Check, Ishq: Not A Love Story, 4 Years and Live. She currently has a lot of projects lined up. She will next be seen in the upcoming film Kolla, directed by Suraj Varma, which also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Vinay Forrt in the lead roles. The film revolves around two girls opening a beauty parlour in a small town, gaining initial support from the townspeople. Next, the actress also has Vishnu Priya, Sridevi Bungalow and Yaariyan 2 in her kitty.