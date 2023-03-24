Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation overnight with her famous wink. The actress’ video, from the romantic comedy film Oru Adaar Love, went viral on social media. Since then she has never looked back and has carved a special place for herself in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from her amazing acting skill, she is also known for her fashion statement.

Priya never misses a chance to keep her fans updated on her whereabouts. The 23-year-old recently posted a couple of pictures of herself in a sleeveless beige colour short dress with a plunging v-neckline. There’s no denying that she looked stunning. She opted for a nude makeup look and kept her traces open. Priya can be seen sitting in a chair as she poses for the camera. She posted these pictures on her Instagram.

The post went viral in no time. Social media users showered her with love in the comments section. Many called her gorgeous, classy, sexy, and beautiful and others reacted with heart and emojis.

Not only western outfits, but she also carries traditional attire with similar grace. A few days back, on March 12, Priya dropped a still in her traditional avatar. She can be seen donning a white floral printed kurta. She chose no makeup and looked simple by keeping her hair open.

Her fans were floored by her look. One of the users commented, “So beautiful", while another one wrote: “Pretty". “Cutie," commented the third user.

Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in the Malayalam language drama film 4 Years. She played the female lead named Gayathri in it. The movie was helmed by Ranjith Sankar and actor Sarjano Khalid played the male lead.

Priya will soon be seen in the upcoming social thriller movie titled Live, directed by National Award-winning director VK Prakash. The makers have recently released the first look poster of the movie and it garnered a good response from the viewers. The movie stars Soubin Shahir and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles, along with Shine Tom Chacko, Krishna Prabha, and Reshmi Soman in other pivotal roles. The cinematography of the movie is handled by National Award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen.

She also has upcoming projects like Sridevi Bungalow, Kolla, 3 Monkeys, and Yaariyan 2 in her pipeline.

