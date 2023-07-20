Priyanka Barve Performs Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical In United States With 300 Artists

Priyanka Barve, one of the most popular Indian playback singers, has provided vocals to many songs in Marathi, Hindi, and other languages. She is a foot forward when it comes to theatre as well and has received accolades from the audience for her acting prowess in the Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical play. Priyanka has essayed the role of courtesan Anarkali, who is reportedly said to be the lover of Prince Salim, later Emperor Jahangir. She recently performed this play in the United States of America along with a troupe of 300 artists.

Priyanka is on cloud nine with this remarkable accomplishment and wrote about it on Instagram. She wrote that it was a phenomenal experience performing for the Mughal-e-Azam play in the USA. She thanked the viewers for the overwhelming response, love, and blessings that made it even more memorable. “All I have is gratitude. It was rather it is a dream come true," she wrote. Priyanka ended the note writing that she will be coming back to perform in Vancouver and San Jose. Priyanka has also attached an Instagram reel that shows her singing the popular number Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Priyanka has shared another post that shows her posing in the theatre and performing with the crew live on the streets. The crowd applauded and enjoyed the performance. The video of her dance performance was also featured in Times Square. The singer wrote in the caption that it was her dream to perform to perform at Broadway and it eventually turned true with the play Mughal-e-Azam. Priyanka informed the viewers that she and her crew performed at the prestigious David H Koch Theatre at Lincoln Centre. “I feel blessed and extremely grateful", she wrote in the caption.