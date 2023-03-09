Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been in the headlines ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 16. Although Priyanka did not lift the trophy, she captured many hearts with her performance on the show. Reportedly, she has a number of projects including music videos, shows, and even films lined up. Post her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show, several reports claimed that the former Udaariyaan actress was offered to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Now, the actress has finally confirmed the news. In a conversation with India TV, Priyanka spilled the beans and shared that she had been offered to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She further revealed that while the offer is still on the table, she still has a lot to think about. The actress added that she is reluctant to sign up for the reality show because of her fears which required her to perform stunts.

The reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is inspired by the popular American reality show Fear Factor. Various celebrities from all facets of the entertainment industry participate and compete with each other to perform some deadly tasks. They try to face and overcome their fears. Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty is well known for being a strict taskmaster on the show. Over the years, it has gained much popularity among its audience.

Only time will tell if Priyanka will consider the opportunity to face her fears or not. Meanwhile, she and her ex-Bigg Boss 16 competitor Ankit Gupta will be seen performing together in an upcoming romantic music video, Kuch Itne Haseen. The duo’s chemistry has been much appreciated since they were cast together in the TV series Udaariyaan. Following the song’s announcement, their fans are impatiently awaiting its release.

Earlier this week, Priyanka also released the poster of the song Kuch Itne Haseen. “Bringing the Romance of Summer to Life with Kuch Itne Haseen", she wrote. The on-screen duo shot for the song in Chandigarh.

