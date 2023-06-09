Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Has Major Oops Moment With Her Saree Dress, Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 16 alum Priyanka Chahar Choudhary suffered an oops moment when she was attending an event with Ankit Gupta. On Thursday night, Priyanka was seen making her way to International Iconic Awards 2023 together. For the special night, Priyanka picked out a dazzling blue saree dress. While Priyanka looked stunning in the outfit, she struggled with her pallu when she arrived at the venue.

In a video shared online, Priyanka was seen getting off her car and making her way to the event with Ankit. However, as she got off the ride, her pallu got stuck under the seat. Priyanka struggled a bit while she tried to free the outfit. She eventually managed to fix the outfit.

Watch the video below:

At the awards show, Priyanka and Ankit won the Best Jodi award. They were seen posing with their trophies for the paparazzi.

Priyanka and Ankit have established themselves as prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Their journey began with their delightful on-screen chemistry in the popular daily soap Udaariyan, where they captured the hearts of audiences. The duo’s talent and charisma further garnered attention when they participated in the renowned reality show Bigg Boss 16, creating a buzz among their fans.