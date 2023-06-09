Trends :Kangana RanautSamantha Ruth PrabhuVarun TejSatyaprem Ki KathaRam Charan
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Has Major Oops Moment With Her Saree Dress, Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary experienced an oops moment ahead of an awards show she was attending with Ankit Gupta.

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 13:03 IST

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tackles an oops moment at a recent event. (Pic: Instagram: Viral Bhayani, Instant Bollywood)
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tackles an oops moment at a recent event. (Pic: Instagram: Viral Bhayani, Instant Bollywood)

Bigg Boss 16 alum Priyanka Chahar Choudhary suffered an oops moment when she was attending an event with Ankit Gupta. On Thursday night, Priyanka was seen making her way to International Iconic Awards 2023 together. For the special night, Priyanka picked out a dazzling blue saree dress. While Priyanka looked stunning in the outfit, she struggled with her pallu when she arrived at the venue.

In a video shared online, Priyanka was seen getting off her car and making her way to the event with Ankit. However, as she got off the ride, her pallu got stuck under the seat. Priyanka struggled a bit while she tried to free the outfit. She eventually managed to fix the outfit.

At the awards show, Priyanka and Ankit won the Best Jodi award. They were seen posing with their trophies for the paparazzi.

Priyanka and Ankit have established themselves as prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Their journey began with their delightful on-screen chemistry in the popular daily soap Udaariyan, where they captured the hearts of audiences. The duo’s talent and charisma further garnered attention when they participated in the renowned reality show Bigg Boss 16, creating a buzz among their fans.

Ankit Gupta continues to captivate his fans with his stellar performance in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Junooniyat, showcasing his talent and leaving a lasting impression on the audience. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is yet to announce her next project. Earlier there were speculations about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, however, the actress denied the claims.

Recently, they made headlines for buying a small portion of the moon. Priyanka and Ankit reportedly purchased one acre of land on the moon. Ankit and Priyanka shared a video on their Instagram Stories and thanked fans for all the love.

first published: June 09, 2023, 13:03 IST
last updated: June 09, 2023, 13:03 IST
