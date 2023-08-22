Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's 'August Magic' With Daughter Malti Is Aww-Dorable; Check Photos

Priyanka Chopra, the global icon, is an active social media user. She often shares updates about her personal life with her fans. Today also the actress brought smiles to fans’ faces with her latest photos featuring Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of candid snapshots. Fans were seen dropping cute comments for her daughter Malti.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of photos with the caption ‘August Magic’. In the captivating photos, the trio is seen embracing the joys of family time. Priyanka Chopra’s radiant smile and Nick Jonas’ infectious happiness radiate through the images. Their daughter Malti adds an extra layer of charm. In one of the photos, Nick is seen carrying her in the basket. While in another Priyanka is seen Malti holding and watching outside the window. She is even seen playing with her toy which is also dressed like her.

Take a look at the photos here:

As soon as she shared the photos, one of the fans wrote, “Love you guys!! Gorgeous NP and adorable MM! These pics are Beautiful! Precious fam moments!" Another wrote, “Hi Priyanka. I’m a big fan of your work. Can’t wait for Citadel season 2."