Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Channel Their Inner Disney Characters, Fans Demand a Film

Wednesday night was all about love and romance for celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The duo never shies away from displaying their affection for each other on social media and Nick Jonas is back at it once again. Lazing around, the married couple was trying out new filters to record a mushy video together. Nick Jonas chose the one which turns users’ faces into animated characters. The Close-hitmaker was just filming himself initially when he suddenly moved the camera toward his ladylove.

Priyanka Chopra, who was admiring Nick’s adorable antics from the sidelines, was visibly stunned when her face changed, looked nothing less than a Disney princess. The latest affectionate video of the couple was set against the backdrop of Stephen Sanchez’s hit romantic song Until I Found You. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

In less than ten hours, the clip amassed over 1.7 million views and more than two lakh likes, leaving fans swooning over their endearing chemistry. Many flooded the comment section hailing the duo as couple goals, a user commented, “This is just cuteness overloaded." Another wrote, “Y’all are so adorable omg I love this." One more joined, “Why do I find this absolutely adorable." Meanwhile, a user demanded, “Make them main characters in a Disney love story movie now."

Previously, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Nick Jonas took Priyanka on a romantic date. As a part of his elaborate gesture, the couple enjoyed a meal together set against a serene backdrop accompanied by live music. Nick also gave fans a glimpse of their love-filled outing in a video that features Priyanka donning a million-dollar smile. While sharing the clip online, Nick Jonas called it, “A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart."

Advertisement

Back in December, the celebrity couple marked their four-year marriage anniversary together. It was back in December 2018, when the couple tied the knot in dreamy wedding ceremonies as per Hindu and Christian traditions that were hosted at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The duo embraced parenthood in January last year as they welcomed baby girl Malti Marie via surrogacy.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated spy thriller web series Citadel opposite Richard Madden.

Read all the Latest Movies News here