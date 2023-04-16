Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Get Cosy In Latest Pics As They Flaunt Their Stylish Appearances

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most-loved celebrity couples for a reason. They never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their chemistry. Their pictures often scream love. On Saturday night too, PeeCee took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of clicks with her singer-husband from their recent photoshoot.

In the pics, Priyanka and Nick can be seen holding each other close as they pose for the camera. Priyanka wore a white and brown bodycon dress and also opted for a fur coat. Needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Nick sported an all-black formal attire.

One of the photos also featured Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra planting a kiss on her daughter’s forehead. Another photo showed the mother-daughter duo getting ready for Nick’s concert in what looks like PeeCee’s makeup room. Nick can also be seen holding his daughter Malti Marie on stage during his concert in one of the pics that Priyanka shared. Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post here:

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick are currently in London and the pictures are from the latter’s latest concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

Reacting to Priyanka and Nick’s pictures, one of the fans wrote, ‘beautiful couple’. Another user called them, ‘adorable’. “Priyanka and her mom are so supportive," a third comment read. “This makes my heart happy," another fan commented.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is right now on a promotional spree for her upcoming action web series Citadel. The six-episode series will start streaming on Amazon Prime from April 28, 2023. The prime cast also includes Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Leo Woodall and Ashleigh Cummings, to name a few. Priyanka kickstarted the promotions of Citadel in Mumbai and then moved on to London. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in her pipeline.

