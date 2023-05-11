Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Quality Family Time Is Everything We Need Right Now

New day, new post by Priyanka Chopra. This time, it features her family and we can’t get enough of it! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who often delight their fans with social media updates, are at it again. The actress’ latest Instagram entry shows that she is making the most of her time with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Maltie Marie and in-laws. The post shows the couple taking a stroll strolling with Nick holding their fur-baby Diana and their daughter Malti Marie’s pram visible in the frame. We can’t help but gush over this picture-perfect family moment. From the click, it is evident that Priyanka Chopra is having a good time with her family before kickstarting the shooting of her next project.

The picture, which is seemingly clicked by Priyanka Chopra’s mother-in-law Denise Jonas, comes with a caption that read, “What dreams are made of…." along with the hashtag ‘MM’, ‘family time’. As soon as the post was up, fans bombarded the comments section with compliments. One of them wrote, “That supportive husband with zero bruised ego ,yeees I love this couple," another one said, “Quality time with the fam is priceless." Many others filled the comments section with red heart emoticons. Check out the post here:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra dropped another adorable clip of her daughter from the picturesque Central Park of New York City. The video captures the priceless moment of Malti kicking her legs in excitement and babbling away as she takes in the beautiful views of the park. Priyanka Chopra couldn’t help but laugh along with her daughter’s infectious giggles, and it’s hard not to feel the warmth and joy radiating from the screen. With every post, Priyanka reminds us that family is everything, and we can’t wait to see more of these heartwarming moments.

Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects in her pipeline. Her latest romantic-comedy, Love Again, directed by James Strouse, is all set to release in Indian theaters on May 12. With Sam Heughan as the male lead and a special cameo from her hubby Nick Jonas, the film promises to be a fun-filled ride. But that’s not all - Love Again also marks the acting debut of legendary singer Celine Dion, which makes it even more special.

Meanwhile, the actress is also making waves with her spy show Citadel, where she stars alongside Richard Madden. The fourth episode of the action-packed series will hit Amazon Prime Video on May 12, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next. The plot centers around Priyanka and Richard’s mission to take down the nefarious criminal organization, Manticore, which keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. With Priyanka’s charm and acting prowess, it’s no wonder she continues to dominate the entertainment world.