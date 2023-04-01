Priyanka Chopra Asks Paps 'Miss Kiya' at NMACC Gala, Cracks Up When They Call Nick Jonas 'Jiju'

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t help but tease the Mumbai paparazzi as she stepped on the red carpet of the NMACC fashion gala with Nick Jonas. On Saturday night, Priyanka stepped out wearing saree in a never-before-seen contemporary style. She opted for an Amit Aggarwal custom ensemble, that was crafted by pairing a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi Brocade Saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk, draped over and structured with a jewel toned moulded body made of unique crafted material and paired with a signature sequins sheet holographic bustier.

The ensemble was crafted across six months, with the vintage textile handwoven in the craft clusters of Varanasi. The Jonas Brothers singer, on the other hand, opted for a formal tuxedo for the night. Posing with Nick, Priyanka cracked up when she heard the paparazzi calling Nick ‘Jiju.’ Soon after, the actress posed solo and the cameramen doubled up as her cheerleaders. Priyanka cheekily asked the paparazzi, “Miss kiya" before she broke into a big smile. Watch the video below:

Nick Jonas wasn’t the only international star at the gala. The media also spotted Tom Holland and Zendaya, who flew down to attend the special gala. The cameras also spotted Spanish actress Penélope Cruz.

Priyanka and Nick attended the launch of the centre on Friday night. Speaking with Anusha Dandekar at the event, Priyanka lauded Nita Ambani for her efforts towards building the cultural centre. “I think Nita ma’am has done for the culture in India so much. I think the Ambani family really has their pulse on Indian culture and the pride of being from the country and you know for the global Indian specifically as well, I feel like this is going to be really special," she said.

She also urged Nick Jonas to convince the Jonas Brothers to come down to Mumbai and perform at the NMACC. The singer called it a good idea and said he would consider it. The NMACC, which is housed inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, has been built to conserve and promote Indian arts.

