Priyanka Chopra Attends Wimbledon With Nick Jonas, Shares Goofy Video of Him Untying Her Ponytail

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. The duo recently attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. Post their ‘beautiful day out, the singer dropped in a bundle of happy photos with his lady love and also added a heartwarming note summing up his day.

The note read, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam."

Have a look at the pictures :

Now, Priyanka too shared a hilarious video, of themselves post their public appearance at the tournament. As much as attending events are fun, wardrobe struggles are sometimes difficult to ignore. Well, later when the couple were on their way back, Nick tried to untie Priyanka’s hair, which was tied into a neat ponytail. Priyanka shared a fun video of the same from their car. She wrote, “Ponytails are complicated."

Fans on seeing the video dropped in comments cheering for Nick dishing out major husband goal. One of the fans wrote, “Wish we all get a Nick Jonas." Another one read, “Aww what a caring husband 😢." “Yikes this is true love❤️❤️😂😂😂😂 definitely a great couple together," read another one. Another comment read, “Nick jiju jaisa koii nahi😍."

Have a look at the video:

For the tournament, Priyanka looked stunning in a frilled gown with shades of green, black and white. She completed her look with chunky earrings and well-defined eyes. Nick on the other hand looked dapper in a checkered blazer. They surely dished out major couple goals.

Earlier, in the month of April, Priyanka shared with India TV, how Nick is one of her biggest cheerleaders in her life and has constantly helped her in bringing out her best. Priyanka said that her husband is just as passionate about her career as she is and takes pride in her accomplishments, despite coming from different backgrounds. “I see a lot of my father in Nick. My father was very respectful to my mother as she was a working woman. It was during the 70s’ when my father told my mom that ‘Neither of us will bring anything from our houses and we will make our own home’."