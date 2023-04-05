Priyanka Chopra's Baby Malti's Photo With Granny Is Cutest Thing You'll See on Internet Today

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India with her family – mother Madhu Chopra, hubby Nick Jonas and daughter dearest Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The global star is busy promoting her highly-anticipated series, Citadel, wherein she stars opposite Richard Madden and other Hollywood bigwigs.

After headlining the NMACC launch events over the weekend with Nick Jonas, the actress is busy with promotional interviews for Citadel. Unlike most other Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma, who have chosen to keep their kids away from the paparazzi, Priyanka is often spotted posing with her little one in the public. Interestingly, it was with her maternal grandma Madhu Chopra and mom Priyanka that the little one made her first pubic appearance at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony in January this year, held on Hollywood Boulevard.

Now, as Priyanka tirelessly promotes Citadel, looks like ‘nani’ has taken over baby duties! In a picture that Dr Madhu Chopra shared on her Instagram stories, she can be seen spending quality time with granddaughter Malti, who flashes her million-dollar smile for the priceless snap. Madhu, who routinely visits Los Angeles to spend quality time with Malti, is making the most of the little one’s Mumbai visit.

Priyanka has been painting the Maximum City red with stylish outings one after the other. From the NMACC opening ceremonies to Citadel promotions – the global icon has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since she touched down Mumbai last week. On Tuesday, she attended the screening of Citadel alongside Richard Madden, looking breathtaking in a blue gown. She also took to Instagram to share a picture with her co-star and captioned it, “Nothing to se here. Just Nadia and Mason sharing the love after screening Citadel for the first time in Mumbai."

