Priyanka Chopra Brutally Trolled For Calling RRR 'Tamil Film', Twitter Says 'Be Smart Not Oversmart'

Priyanka Chopra is getting trolled online after she calls RRR a ‘Tamil film.’ The actress’s recent podcast interview with Dax Shepard has gone viral for her shocking statements about Bollywood, her work in the West, and Nick Jonas. However, Priyanka also spoke about RRR, the film recently brought home an Oscar, when she ended up calling the Telugu blockbuster a Tamil film. Ironically, she called it a Tamil film while correcting Dax who called the film a Bollywood movie.

Speaking on the podcast, Dax was drawing comparisons between Bollywood and Hollywood, calling Bollywood similar to the 1950s Hollywood scenario given that there are a few stars and big studios control everything. Priyanka somewhat agreed with the comparison, suggesting that it was a thing but Bollywood has evolved now.

“Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…" she said when Dax interrupted and cited RRR as an example. Priyanka corrected him by saying, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way," before adding, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers."

While fans understood her intention, suggesting that she was trying to give South Indian cinema its due, they are upset with her confusing the industries. It is all the more surprising for fans given that Priyanka recently hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscar Party wherein Ram Charan was invited.

Several social media users took to Twitter and trolled the actress.

RRR made history earlier this year, shattering box office records and even winning numerous awards, including the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

