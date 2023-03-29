Several years ago, Priyanka Chopra left Bollywood behind to give Hollywood a shot, but it was in her latest interview she revealed the real reason for leaving the country. She felt like she was being “pushed into a corner in the industry" and was tired of the politics. Not only this but during her same interaction with Dax Shepardon his podcast, Priyanka Chopra revealed that for her roles in Bollywood films, her skin tone was “lightened up" and it was extremely “damaging".

“I remember when I joined movies, I was considered dusky, written as the dusky actress and I was like ‘What is dusky? What does it mean?’. Yet, I did a commercial (for fairness cream) because you are doing a beauty brand. A beauty brand is a really big part of an actress’ trajectory. And all the beauty brands were selling those creams," Priyanka said.

Calling the commercial shot “damaging", Priyanka explained that she played a dark skin girl who used to sell flowers and one day she got rejected by a boy on the basis of how she looked. She then began using a fairness cream and got a job, was accepted by the boy and all her dreams came true.

Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she was “lightened up" for many roles through makeup and then blasting lighting. “There was a song which I still remember. It was called ‘Chitti dudh kudi’ which means a girl who is as white as milk and I ain’t that but I was playing her and I was really lightened up in the movie," she said.

She further added that if an actress was fair, she was guaranteed some form of success or casting but if she was darker, it was, “let’s lighten you up."

Priyanka had also revealed that she was being pushed into a corner in the industry and no one was casting her. She was tired of politics and thus decided to take a break. She then moved to Hollywood and made her debut in the music industry with her 2012 single In My City.

Priyanka Chopra has now relocated to LA where she lives with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming science fiction drama series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The first season consists of six episodes and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. She also has Love Again in the pipeline alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

