Priyanka Chopra Calls Alaya F Bollywood's Next Superstar; Check Latter's Reaction

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is rooting for Alaya F to be Bollywood’s next superstar. During the promotion of her upcoming series Citadel, Chopra sat down for an interaction at South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW 2023), wherein she praised Alaya F for having a unique perspective. As soon as the interview caught the attention of the Freddy actress she couldn’t stop herself from sharing it with her online family on Instagram. The youngster described feeling overwhelmed and grateful to be lauded by Priyanka Chopra.

Alaya F shared the snippet of the interaction and expressed, “I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is literally no better feeling in the world! Thank you, thank you, thank you, Priyanka Chopra. Going to be smiling and dancing all day.” Take a look at her reaction here:

Priyanka Chopra first took Alia Bhatt’s name before declaring her a superstar already. She took a few seconds to introspect before finally taking Alaya’s name. Priyanka Chopra is of the belief that the Freddy star is not trying to be like everyone else. She said, “I think Alia is, but she is a Bollywood superstar so I can’t say. I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi's daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we'll find out in a few years.”

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming science fiction drama series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Portraying agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, the show is already scheduled to feature multiple spinoffs set in India, Spain, Mexico, and the Alps. The first season of the web show consists of six episodes, that is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. She also has the romantic comedy Love Again in the pipeline alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Alaya F last played the lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s musical drama Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. She has U-Turn, Ek Aur Gazab Kahani, and Sri lined up in her kitty.

