Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Laughing As Baby Malti Makes Cooing Sounds, Fans Call Her 'Cute'; Watch

Priyanka Chopra never shies away from sharing pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on social media. She always gives a glimpse of the lovely time which she spends with her. On Sunday, the Citadel actress shared an adorable video of her daughter making cute cooing sounds as they take a walk in Central Park.

The clip started with Malti enjoying the weather as she is seen laying in her stroller. The toddler was heard cooing as she moved her hands and legs around in excitement. Priyanka was also heard giggling as she walked with the stroller. The words ‘sound on’ was added to the video. Sharing the clip, the actress captioned it, “Love our walks in Central Park (face holding back tears, laughing and green heart emojis)." Reacting to the clip, Franklin Jonas posted crying emojis. Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Ugh my heart." Kajal Aggarwal and Dia Mirza posted red heart emojis. Fans were quick to react to the video, with many calling Baby Malti “cute" and “adorable". The video has since gone viral, with fans sharing it across social media platforms. One of the fans wrote, “Soooo precious." Another wrote, “Aww so cute."

Earlier, Priyanka also shared a series of pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Both had gone for a play date and shopping at a toy shop. Priyanka captioned the post, “Saturday done right". In the first picture, the actress is seen carrying Malti in her arms as she held a toy while shopping. Malti wore a pink and white dress while Priyanka is dressed in a casual grey sweater with sunglasses and a white cap.

She is currently being seen in her debut web series, Citadel, which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Priyanka will be next seen in a romantic comedy-drama Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

