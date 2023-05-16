Priyanka Chopra Caught LYING About Nick Jonas' 'Phenomenal, Excellent' Acting; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was caught lying about Nick Jonas’ acting skills. The Citadel star took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair where she was asked if she finds Nick is a ‘phenomenal’ actor and she said yes. The detector immediately pointed out that she was lying. This left her in splits.

For the unversed, Nick Jonas has starred in a few movies. His recent big screen appearance was in Love Again, in which he had a cameo. He played Priyanka’s ‘bad date’ in the Hollywood film. Mentioning the film, Priyanka was asked if Nick is a good actor. Priyanka tried hard to fight her laugh and replied, “I think he’s an excellent actor." When the lie detecting machine pointed out that she was lying, she corrected herself, “He is a phenomenal actor."

Noticing that she has lied again, Priyanka caved and said, “I keep lying about his acting." When asked if she offered Nick some acting lessons, Priyanka revealed that she did not give him any tips on the sets of Love Again but would offer him some lessons if they collaborate again. “I do have a little bit more experience," she added.

Advertisement

While Priyanka lied about his acting skills, she told the truth about Nick being her favourite Jonas Brothers, confessed that she believes he’s the best singer in the band and admitted that she was aware of Jonas Brothers but not a fan of theirs when Nick slipped into her DMs.

“I knew of the Jonas Brothers, I knew the music, but, no, I didn’t know very much about them," she said, before adding, “Didn’t have skin in that game at that time, but after he DM’d me, immediately he was."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter last year via surrogacy.