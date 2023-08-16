Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Nick Jonas At His New York Concert: 'All Eyes On You'

The dynamic trio of the Jonas Brothers—Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas—left their fans in awe with their electrifying performances during the Five Albums, One Night Tour held at New York City’s Yankee Stadium. While day one of the concert itself was a breathtaking spectacle, the second day made headlines due to the presence of actress Priyanka Chopra. She was seen cheering for her husband Nick and his talented siblings. A candid moment from the concert was shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram stories. In it, the Citadel star was seen taking Nick Jonas’ pictures and rooting for him. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, “All eyes on you."

While the Jonas Brothers stole the spotlight during the concert, it was actress Priyanka Chopra who also garnered major attention. Her pictures and videos from the second night of the event went viral on social media platforms. For the event, Priyanka wore stylish attire with a deep-neck bralette and an elegant skirt. Her all-white look exuded both sophistication and style. To complete her outfit, she wore a necklace that had her daughter’s name Malti Marie written on it.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish entrance on the first day of the concert as well. Priyanka took to social media to share sizzling pictures, which quickly garnered attention from their fans. Their fans and well-wishers couldn’t help but admire their chemistry and glamorous presence.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “You are a magnet Nick Jonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride. Let’s gooooo. Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight."