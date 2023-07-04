Priyanka Chopra Confesses Kissing 'An Ex' After Breakup, Having 'Phone Sex' In Viral Video

Priyanka Chopra, the global star, always manages to grab headlines. Often her old videos go viral on social media, just like this one from Koffee With Karan. She appeared in one of the seasons of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan in which she made some shocking revelations during a segment called Tequila Shots.

In the video, shared by Reddit, Karan Johar tells her that she has talked so much about Hollywood, not only on his show but everywhere else, that he wants to speak to her about something else altogether. He introduces a segment called Tequila Shots wherein he asks Priyanka Chopra a question and if she has been in a situation that he describes, she has to down a shot. Karan first asked her if she has kissed an ex after a breakup. And, the actress admitted by taking one shot. He asked other questions also including if she ever had phone sex, showered with her partner, etc.

Watch the video here:

Well, as soon as the video came out, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “karan is my bitch eating crackers for sure he could not be doing anything but would still manage to annoy me." Another wrote, “Karen being more fake than he is. There is clearly no love lost between these two."