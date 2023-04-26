Priyanka Chopra CONFIRMS She's Attending MET Gala 2023 With Alia Bhatt, Teases Her Look

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that she is attending the MET Gala 2023. The actress made the confirmation while attending a screening of Citadel in the US. Priyanka will be the second Bollywood actress to attend the fashion gala this year. The first confirmation came from Alia Bhatt earlier this month.

Priyanka confirmed her attendance while speaking with Variety’s journalist Marc Malkin. While she kept the details of her outfit under the wrap, she teased that it will be at par with the theme of the MET Gala this year. “Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look ‘will be on theme’ because she loves a theme but it will also have a ‘special element’," he tweeted.

It has been revealed that this year, the theme of the MET Gala will be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honouring the German fashion designer. The legendary fashion designer died in 2019 at the age of 85.

This will be Priyanka Chopra’s fourth appearance at the MET Gala event. She made her debut in 2017, walking alongside Nick Jonas, followed by 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Alia confirmed that she will be making a debut at the MET Gala. Alia, who is going to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone this year, will be walking down the red carpet of the event wearing an outfit by Prabal Gurung.

Details about her outfit are still under wraps. Alia is no stranger to Prabal. The actress has often sported outfits designed by him in the past. Prabal is also a popular designer in Hollywood, with stars such as Mindy Kaling and Camila Cabello wearing outfits designed by his label.

On the work front, Priyanka and Alia will be coming together for Jee Le Zara, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. Priyanka is also preparing for the release of her new series Citadel.

