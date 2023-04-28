Priyanka Chopra Explains Why her Body Needed To Mourn In Her 30s, 'It Was Kind Of Tumultuous'

Peiyanka Chopra who has cemented her place in hollywood now after a slew of projects like quantico and the matrix resurrections opened up about the tumultuous 30s in a recent interview. the actress that can be seen in russo brothers citadel explained the transition from 20s into mid-thirties and how her body needed to mourn.

in an interview with india today, peecee recalled, “the 30s were kind of tumultuous for me when it came to my body. i was going from this 20 years teen-like body, which is…metabolism is at its highest. and then you reach your mid-30s and you’re like, ‘oh, i can’t skip a meal and it’ll just look great.’ it was a really tough time for me to be able to say ‘i’m going to do what’s good for my body’ because emotionally i wasn’t there."

the talented actress lost her father dr ashok chopra to cancer in 2013 and that ‘disoriented’ her. calling her father, her biggest cheerleader, priyanka continued, “i’ve thought about that phase in my life a lot. and my body needed to mourn, my heart needed to mourn, and yeah, you know, i needed pizzas to do it. i allowed myself to do that…pizza and a bottle of wine and a s*** movie."

Advertisement

she added, “i started choosing myself instead of the darkness that is seductive and that kind of reaches out for you sometimes. as soon as you choose what’s good for you and stop waiting for someone else to be that hand to pull you out of it, it’s a very powerful thing."

the actress finally concluded by sharing what it meant for her losing her father, “i think i lost my greatest cheerleader. i felt like that for the longest time. he used to get so excited if i ever won an award, if i signed a new movie…he would just want to be around to watch me do what i do," she said.

talking about her latest outing citadel,

Advertisement

priyanka chopra jonas plays the role of nadia sinh, a confident woman with a cold demeanour. she has plenty of missions to carry with equal amounts of hidden secrets. meanwhile, richard madden essays the role of mason kane, a powerful spy who has a complicated history with nadia. the story takes an exciting twist when it jumps forward eight years with the global spy agency destroyed by a notorious but heinous organization called manticore. but nadia and mason live a completely different life now, they’re separated with the identities of their past wiped clean from their memories. they live separately until they’re reunited to set out on a wild journey together when mason is tracked by a former citadel colleague. the desperate need of the hour is to prevent manticore from establishing a new world order.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here